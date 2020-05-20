Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale on Flipkart today: Check price, discounts and more

Highlights Apple iPhone will finally go on sale today on Flipkart for the first time in India.

The iPhone Se 2020 will be available from 12 noon on Flipkart

The iPhone SE 2020 will be available at a starting price of Rs 42,500 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone will finally go on sale today on Flipkart for the first time in India. The latest addition to the Apple iPhones, the iPhone SE 2020 will be available on the Walmart-owned platform from 12 noon. Launched in April for Rs 42,500, the iPhone SE 2020 is going on sale for the first time in India after a month of its release because the delivery of all the non-essential items was banned in the country till May 17. The lockdown 4.0, however, has brought in some respite to the people with the government allowing the e-commerce platforms to deliver non-essential items.

The phone will be available at a starting price of Rs 42,500 on Flipkart but if you are an HDFC bank account holder, you will get an instant discount of Rs 3600, that would bring down the cost to Rs 38,900. Axis credit cardholders will also get an instant cashback of 5 percent and HDFC debit cardholders will get an instant discount of Rs 1500. Similarly, if you buy the 128GB variant, which costs Rs 47,800, you can get it for Rs 44,200. The 256GB variant of the iPhone SE 2020 would be available for Rs 54,700 after an instant discount of Rs 3600. The smartphone will be available in three different colour options including the Product Red, white and black.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 specifications

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is the perfect amalgamation of iPhone 8 and iPhone 11. It has the insides of the iPhone 11 and the outsides of the iPhone 8. The smartphone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display and has a glass front and back with an aluminum frame.

The iPhone SE 2020 is powered by Apple's most powerful chipset, the A13 Bionic chipset, which is also available in iPhone 11 series. The smartphone is available in three storage options- the 64GB, 128GB and the 256GB.

In terms of the camera the iPhone SE 2020 sports a 12-megapixel rear camera f/1.8 aperture Wide camera. The camera includes the Portrait mode, along with six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control. On the front, the iPhone SE 2020 has a 7-megapixel camera, which is also capable of taking stunning portraits using machine learning and monocular depth estimation.

The iPhone SE 2020 also brings back the age-old Touch ID, that was last seen in the iPhone 8 series.