Apple iPhone to soon let you use new Xbox, PS5 controllers

Highlights Apple is working with Microsoft so that iPhone supports new controllers.

Apple is also hinting at support for PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

Apple might roll out this support as a part of a future software update.

Apple is working towards bringing support for the Xbox Series X, Series S, and Sony PlayStation 5 controllers on the iPhone. While the company is officially announcing its partnership with Microsoft for Xbox Series X and Series S controllers that will be supported on the iPhone in near future, it has only dropped a hint for the PS5. For you, this would mean that your iPhone models, new and some old ones, will support the controllers that ship with Xbox Series S, Series X, and PlayStation 5's DualSense controller to play games.

The new controllers for the Xbox Series X and Series S are not supported officially on the iPhone and iPad, through iOS and iPadOS, but Apple has mentioned on its website that it is working with Microsoft "to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update." The future update refers to an upcoming iOS and iPadOS update that will bring the support on the new iPhone 12 series, as well as some recent ones such as iPhone 11 and iPhone XS.

The iPhone currently supports Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (Model 1708), Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Xbox Adaptive Controller, and PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller.

For the PlayStation 5's DualSense, the latest iOS 14.3 beta version hides some codes that hint at imminent support for the PS5 controllers on the iPhone. There is support for both wired and wireless connections to the DualSense controllers but none of them works right now. Maybe Apple will add functionality to use this support in a future update, which could be under the beta channel. Apple has not said anything official about this development, unlike it did for the Microsoft collaboration.

The Xbox Series X and Series S controllers bring new feedback responses and controls for the latest generation gaming consoles, which is also true for the Sony's PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers. The Xbox Series X, Series S, and PlayStation 5 controllers are now available to buy in the US but the latter is yet to become available for purchase in India. Sony released a statement announcing a delay in release in India without specifying a particular date for the new PlayStation 5.

But while Microsoft Xbox Series S and Series X consoles are available to pre-order, they are hardly in stock when the sales open. Microsoft had previously confirmed there will be issues in the regular supply of the Xbox Series X and Series S controllers in India. The Xbox Series S is priced at Rs 34,990 while the Xbox Series X costs Rs 49,990.

All four iPhone models are now available in India, as well. There are iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max now selling in India. In case Apple releases support of the controllers for the iPhone 12 series devices, the users will have more options to play games. Only some high-graphics and high interactivity games will require you to necessarily use the controllers for gameplay. The A14 Bionic processor is powerful enough to take care of these games, including the ones available via Apple Arcade.