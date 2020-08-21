Apple iPhones with Fortnite pre-installed are being sold on eBay for $10,000

Highlights Apple iPhones with Fortnite installed in it are being sold for as much as $10,000.

As the battle between Apple and Epic Games intensifies, Apple iPhones with pre-installed Fortnite is on high demand on retail platform eBay. As per multiple reports, the used iPhones with Fortnite installed in it are being sold for as much as $10,000. Earlier this week, popular gaming app Fortnite by Epic Games was removed by Apple and Google from their respective app stores after Epic came up with its own payments platform that was not in sync with the guidelines of Apple, Google.

Apple has removed the Fortnite from App Store which means that new users cannot download the app anymore but it has not removed the app from the devices. So if you already have the app installed, you can still use it. Cashing into the opportunity, some users in the US are selling their old Apple iPhones with Fortnite installed in them already for as much as $10,000 (roughly Rs 7,50,000). As per reports, a user was spotted selling his iPhone X for $10,000 while another user was selling his iPhone 8 with the game preinstalled for $3000 (roughly Rs 2,25,000 approx).

Considering the game is now not even available on Play Store, gamers might have felt the need to get it by hook or by crook.

As far as Apple's feud with Epic is concerned, the developer claimed that Apple will terminate Epic's developer account from iMac and iOS development tools. The game developer had also knocked on the doors of the court to stop Apple from doing so. However, Apple had said that it will restore the app if Epic complies with Apple's guidelines.

"The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users and a great business opportunity for all developers. Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store, growing into a multibillion-dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world. We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and its apps on the Store. The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers. We won't make an exception for Epic because we don't think it's right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers," Apple had said in a statement to the Verge.

