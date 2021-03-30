Apple is encouraging its staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19 with paid time and sick leaves

Highlights Apple is offering paid time off to its employees for Covid-19 vaccination.

It is also handing out paid sick leaves for those exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

Apple has plans to resume workplace attendance later this year.

Vaccination drive against Covid-19 is gaining momentum as the units are now being made available to people of all ages in several regions. Amidst the push to bring an end to the pandemic, tech major Apple is now encouraging its employees to get vaccinated against the disease.

Apple Inc. is reportedly offering paid time off to its employees for vaccination appointments against the novel Coronavirus. It is also giving paid sick leave to those experiencing side effects of the disease, a Bloomberg report citing people with knowledge of the matter states.

To date, Apple has provided on-site Covid-19 testing options to its employees returning to its offices. In addition, the Cupertino technology giant has also supplied mail-in testing kits for both its retail as well as corporate workers.

The urge to get vaccinated now comes as the latest effort by the company to safeguard its workforce from Covid-19. Apple, however, cleared its staff that the company does not have access to vaccines, as per the report. It is hence, not providing vaccine shots to the workers by itself.

The encouragement towards the vaccination has begun in California, the home state of the world's biggest tech firm. The US state houses the Apple headquarters and more than 50 of its retail stores.

The vaccination drive will kick off in the state on April 15 for people over the age of 16. A similar vaccine eligibility will be seen in other US states over time.

Apple's efforts clearly indicate its efforts to resume its corporate offices in the time to come. In a town hall meeting towards the end of 2020, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook shared his plans to have more staff return to offices as early as June.

He acknowledged the new learnings of getting the work done from outside the confinements of an office space but he insisted that it in now way replaces face-to-face collaborations and the resulting productivity.

Apple has been proactive during the various stages of the pandemic towards its employees and the world in general. From producing masks to integrating the location of vaccination and testing sites on its maps, the tech major has brought in several developments that helped people safeguard against the novel disease.