Apple launches Apple Music TV, a 24-hour streaming channel for music videos like MTV

Highlights Apple has launched a new 24-hour music TV channel.

Apple Music TV is only available in the US for now.

Apple Music TV will help the company take on YouTube.

Apple has launched a new TV channel, the Apple Music TV. Currently, it is a free 24-hour channel with livestream of popular music videos that will also include "exclusive new music videos and premiers, specially curated music video blocks, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests."

For now, the Apple Music TV will be available only in the US and exclusively through the Apple Music app and the Apple TV app. It can be found at apple.co/AppleMusicTV and in the browse tab in the Apple Music and Apple TV app. Apple started the TV channel with a countdown of the top 100 all-time most-streamed songs in the US on Apple Music.

The Apple Music TV will allow the company to compete against YouTube in the music video space where the company had no presence in till now. Apple has confirmed that the new channel will host video premieres every Friday tarting with Joji's "777" and Saint John's "Gorgeous" on the 23rd. The TV channel will also have a original content Apple Music has hosted over the years.

Apple is also hosting Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You album on October 22. The date will see Apple Music TV show music-videos of Springsteen's most popular videos, and a special live stream fan event. Additionally, there also be an interview with Apple Music's radio station host, Zane Lowe.

However, the company hasn't announced any music documentaries on Apple Music Tv for now, as this is a format that the company has invested in heavily in the past. But still, we expect the platform to have enough content as Apple has plenty of original content since its official launch in 2015, including concert films, interviews and more.

With the channel, Apple will finally be able to move into the music video space, which has long been dominated by its biggest rival, Google's YouTube. This will not only be good news for Apple but also the general audience at it will give them more options to choose from

ALSO READ | Realme X7 Pro 5G seems ready to launch outside of China but you should not be excited