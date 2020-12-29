Apple launches college mentorship program for students

Highlights Apple has launched a new mentorship program called Launch@Apple for first-generation college students.

Apple has launched a new mentorship program called Launch@Apple for first-generation college students. The program is primarily open for students who are majoring in accounts and economics, subjects related to business and mathematics. The course has been designed for sophomores and freshmen.

As per a report by MacRumours, during the mentorship, Apple matches college students with Apple employees who act as mentors to the studies. The mentors provide resources for learning and give the students opportunities for professional growth. The mentorship also comes with the possibility of paid externships, internships, and job shadowing.

As per Apple "Launch matches students one-on-one with Apple mentors and provides resources and opportunities for personal and professional growth. The launch will focus on the essentials to manage and then excel in school and work. Opportunities for job shadowing paid externships, and paid internships may also be available to Launch participants."

Apple has been discreet about its Launch@Apple program so not many people are aware of it. However, last week a Linkedin post mentioned the program and it also featured on Myhealthyapple. Apple engineer Logan Kilpatrick had also tweeted about the mentorship program from his Twitter handle.

The mentorship will officially be open for admission in early 2021. Interested students can send an email to launch@apple.com by Friday, Jan 8th, 2021.

In order to enroll for this program, the applicant needs to be in the first or second year of college. The students should be study finance, economics, accounting, or similar discipline relating to business, mathematics, commerce, or data analytics. He should be keen to work in finance in a fast-paced, innovative environment. Students are required to share their details on the school, GPA, resume, and questions like why they should be accepted in the mail application.

Apple has launched this program as it will help the company find young talent from different universities and also provide a platform to the students who are keen to work with one of the leading companies.

Apple has not shared many details about the program so it is not clear whether the program will be launched outside the United States or not. The story will be updated once Apple shares all the details about the program.

The course is somewhat similar to Google's summer of the code internship program and Amazon's mentorship program for Arts and Science majors. The course had been designed in collaboration with the University of Washington.