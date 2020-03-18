Apple launches new MacBook Air with redesigned keyboard, price starts at Rs 92,990

Highlights The price of the new MacBook Air in India starts from Rs 92,900.

The biggest new change in the MacBook Air is its new scissor-style keyboard.

The Mac Mini has also been updated with a faster processor.

Apple on Wednesday launched a new updated MacBook Air in India. The new Air fixes some of the issues most noticeably the keyboard and it comes in with a starting price of Rs 92,990. This is the second MacBook in Apple's product lineup to give up the butterfly-style keyboard that Apple pushed for around four years. But finally the grievances of consumers were addressed with the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year that came with older scissor-style keyboards. Now, the new MacBook Air also uses keyboard that is similar to what we saw in the MacBook Pro 16-inch.

In addition to a new keyboard, the new MacBook Air also gets a faster processor and more storage in its base variant. Apple says that the new MacBook Air features the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz.

According to Apple, it delivers up to two times faster performance when compared to the previous generation MacBook Air.

The internal storage is now 256GB in the base variant unlike 128GB that the previous generation MacBook offered. The screen size is still 13.3 inches, although right now it is not clear if there is any change in display panel. While the previous generation MacBook Air has a vibrant IPS display Apple calls it retina display it's brightness fell short of the best in the industry. It is possible that this too has been fixed in the New MacBook Air but Apple hasn't talked about it in its announcement.

From students and consumers buying their first computer to customers looking to upgrade, everyone loves the Mac, and they especially love MacBook Air. Today we're giving it a huge update, with two times faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, double the storage, a new lower price of Rs 92900, said Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing.

Overall the big deal with the new MacBook Air is the keyboard change. Over here at the Indian Today Tech when we reviewed the new Air we found its keyboard a killjoy. It was too flat with almost no key travel and that made typing on it error-prone as well as boring. In comparison, the new scissor-style keyboard in the MacBook Pro 16-inch is fantastic. Given that the keyboard in the new Air is similar, there are good reasons hope that the keyboard issue in the laptop has been fixed.

Mac Mini also updated

Mac Mini, which is fairly popular in India because of its relatively lower price and is one of the most sought after machines by app developers, has also been updated. Apple says that the standard configurations of Mac Mini now come with double the storage capacity. The Rs 74900 configuration now comes standard with 256GB, while the Rs 105900 configuration features 512GB of storage, and every Mac Mini is made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium.