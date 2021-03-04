Apple launches new tool to transfer iCloud photos to Google Photos, how it works

Highlights The new tool will allow users to transfer photos from iCloud to Google Photos.

The reverse function is, however, not available for Android users.

Apple says that Live photos may not be available when you transfer your content from iCloud to other services.

Apple recently unveiled a new tool designed to make it easier for iCloud users to transfer their stored photos and videos to other services like Google Photos. The new tool could come in handy for those users who plan to ditch the iOS platform and move to Android forever. In this case, users can easily shift the stored photos on the iCloud to Google Photos. The new tool also feels like a strategy to dodge future antitrust move where Apple could be called limiting in its services offering. In recent weeks, Apple has been proactively making changes to iOS and related services to make users feel that it is not limiting. However, many people have called out the move and said why the special treatment to Google Photos when there is no such tool that applies to Android users.

Apple's support website now has a dedicated page for "Transfer a copy of your iCloud Photos collection to another service" where it lists some dos and don't for the tool. "You can request to transfer a copy of your iCloud Photosphotos and videos associated with your Apple IDto another service," says Apple.

It's worth pointing out that the new tool isn't available for all and is being rolled out to specific regions as of now. The new tool is available to iCloud customers in Australia, Canada, the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States for transfers to Google Photos. There's no word as of now whether the tool will be available outside these regions.

"You can request to transfer a copy of photos and videos you store in iCloud Photos to Google Photos. Transferring photos and videos from iCloud Photos doesn't remove or alter the content you store with Apple, but sends a copy of your content to the other service," adds the company.

The tool takes a few days to transfer the photos from iCloud to Google Photos. "The transfer process takes between three and seven days. We use this time to verify that the request was made by you and to make the transfer," Apple adds.

How to transfer iCloud Photos to Google Photos

Once a user starts a request to transfer the photos and videos in iCloud Photos, they will receive the transfer request's email notification. Another email will be sent when the transfer is complete.

--Sign in with your Apple ID at privacy.apple.com.

--Select Transfer a copy of your data.

--Follow the prompts to complete your request.

--You'll be asked to sign in to your Google account to start the transfer.

Apple has also listed some points that users need to remember before using the new tool to transfer their photos from iCloud to Google Photos. The company says the transfer includes copies of photos and videos that are stored in iCloud Photos, associated with Apple ID in the formats include: .jpg, .png, .webp, .gif, some RAW files, .mpg, .mod, .mmv, .tod, .wmv, .asf, .avi, .divx, .mov, .m4v, .3gp, .3g2, .mp4, .m2t, .m2ts, .mts, and .mkv files.

The transfer will only include the most recent edit of the photo and not the original version. The company explains duplicates appear as one photo.

"Whenever possible, photos are transferred with their albums. Videos are transferred separately, without their albums," it adds. Google Photos users should note that once iCloud photos transferred to Google, albums and videos' filenames start with "Copy of."

Apple notes that not all content is moved. Some contentincluding shared albums, smart albums, photo stream content, live photos, some metadata, and photos and videos stored in other folders or locationsis not transferred at all, as per the company.