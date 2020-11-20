Apple lets Indian Apple Store customers personalise AirPods with engraved emojis, text for free

Highlights Apple customers can customise their products by getting emojis or text engraved on them at no additional cost.

Users have to select the add free engraving option to engrave an emoji, name, initials, phone number or date on their AirPods and other Apple products like Apple Pencil (2nd generation), iPad and iPod touch from the Apple store.

The messages can also be engraved in regional languages like Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu.

Apple recently launched the online Apple Store in India. Apple now gives the option to Indian customers shopping from the Apple Store to personalise products by getting text or emojis engraved on them at no additional cost. Customers have to select the 'add free engraving' option after they have selected the product they want to purchase from the Apple Store. They can then add information about the personalisation as per their preference. Customers can get emojis, names, initials, phone number, or date engraved as per their preference.

After entering the required information, customers can checkout paying only for the product they purchased as all the engravings are free. They can get these engravings on AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods with Charging Case, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and iPod touch.



"Add a personal touch or special message to AirPods, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), iPad and iPod touch with free engraving. And now with all-new options available for AirPods, you can choose from Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, English or even emojis. Only at Apple," Apple's website reads.

Customers can also personalise Apple products if they plan on gifting it to someone. Alternatively, they can send the products in a gift-wrapped box and customised card, or a special message on the packing slip.

In India, Apple launched its online Apple Store in September and now delivers the products to the customers without the involvement of any third party, as it did so previously.

Apple also unveiled Apple One bundled subscriptions in India in October. Apple gives six services under the Apple One subscription such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud. The Apple Fitness+ powered by Apple Watch will be available later in 2020.



The individual plan subscription for Apple One comes for Rs 195 per month and gives Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade along with 50 GB storage of iCloud. The family plan for Apple One subscription comes for Rs 365 per month and gives Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage that can be shared with up to six family members.