Apple likely to launch redesigned iMac, compact Mac Pro with M processors this year

Highlights Apple reportedly working on redesigned iMac for 2021.

The company is also likely to launch a new compact Mac Pro.

A new more affordable display from Apple is also a possibility in 2021.

If you are looking to buy a new computer, Mac or Intel, you may want to hold on for a while. Apple is reportedly working on a new iMac and new Mac Pro that will be powered by a more powerful version of the M1 processor, and will come with a new design.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple will introduce a new iMac 21-inch and a new iMac 27-inch this year, featuring a new design and more powerful M processors. As far as the design is concerned, the report notes that the new iMac will have a boxy and flatter looks similar to the iPhone 12 series and the Apple Pro XDR display. It will have thinner bezels compared to what the current iMacs have and will get rid of the large aluminium chin. On the back, the new iMacs will be flat, and will not have the curved cover that current iMac use.

When introduced, the new iMacs will be the first redesigned iMac in almost a decade.

Apparently, the redesign is now possible due to the M processors that Apple designs in-house. Recently we saw the M1 powering the new MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro 13-inch. Now, Apple is working on more powerful M processors that will go into the MacBook Pro 15-inch and 16-inch as well as into the new iMacs. The M1 we have seen runs extremely cool, and this will likely help Apple introduce sleeker and more compact iMacs in 2021.

Apple is also working on redesign of the Mac Pro, notes the report. While nothing is final or confirmed, Apple is likely to launch two new Mac Pro computers in 2021. One one them will be similar to the existing Mac Pro, with its large aluminium case, and it will be powered by an Intel processor. But the Bloomberg report says that the company is also going to introduce a compact Mac Pro, with its design inspired by old PowerMac G4, that will be compact and yet powerful.

Currently, it is not clear which sort of M processors will go into these new Macs. The MacBook Pro 13-inch, new Mac mini and the MacBook Air use M1 processor, which has four high-performance cores, four power-efficient cores and up to eight graphics cores. They also have up to 16GB RAM. In the new iMac and the larger MacBook Pro Apple may use an M processor with up to 16 high-performance cores. In the compact Mac Pro too the company may decide to use an M processor with 16 or 32 high-performance cores.

Apart from the new Macs, Apple is also rumoured to introduce a new display that will be significantly cheaper than the Pro Display XDR, which in India has its price starting from Rs 4,49,900. The price of the rumoured new display from Apple is expected to be $999, which in India could be close to Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000.