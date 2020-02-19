Apple likely to unveil iPhone 9 on March 31

Highlights iPhone Se 2 will be Apple's second low-cost phone

Apple will launch the iPhone Se 2 in March

The iPhone will reportedly have a 4.7-inch display

There has been a lot of speculations about the release of Apple's next iPhone. While some reports have stated that the production of the phone has been hampered due to the coronavirus epidemic, some reveal that Apple will host its spring event on March 31. It was also being predicted that Apple has begun the trial production of its low-cost device--the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9.

However, now a fresh report from Nikkei states that the production was supposed to start by February but now it has been delayed till March. "The suppliers are doing their best to produce and ship the iPhone within four weeks. The delay can't be too long, otherwise, it will affect the sales strategy of Apple's new products in the second half of this year," Nikkei quoted a spokesperson as saying.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report claimed that Apple will launch the device on iPhone 9 despite the delay in productions it has faced due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Apple fans are waiting for the iPhone 9 with bated breath as that would apparently be one of the cheapest phones produced by the company ever.

The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 is speculated to have a 4.7-inch screen similar to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. It is expected to come with 3GB RAM with a storage capacity of 64GB or 128GB. The iPhone 9 is expected to bring back the Touch ID button and will reportedly have a single rear camera and thick bezels. On the inside, the phone will have Apple's latest A13 Bionic processor, the same as the iPhone 11 series. Although the design doesn't sound impressive, the phone will be powered by one of the most powerful chipsets. If rumours are to be trusted, the iPhone SE 2 will be priced at around Rs 29,000 ($399).

Back in 2016, Apple had launched its cheapest handsetiPhone SE at Rs 39,000 for the 16GB variant. The phone's design was similar to the iPhone 5, 5s but it had powerful internals. The iPhone SE was powered by A10 Bionic processor, had a 12-megapixel rear camera and 1.2-megapixel front camera. It featured a 4-inch capacitive display. Apple is likely to follow a similar pattern in iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 by keeping the internals powerful but using the old design.

For first-time iPhone buyers, the iPhone SE 2 might turn out to be a good deal mainly because of its affordable price tag and latest processor.