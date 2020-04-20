Apple likely working on iPhone SE Plus with bigger display: All you need to know

Highlights Apple recently launched the iPhone SE at a price of Rs 42,500

After weeks of leaks and rumours, Apple recently took the lid off its new affordable iPhone -- the iPhone SE (2020). Priced at an aggressive Rs 42,500, the phone brings itself a 4.7-inch HD display and Apple's fastest chipset to date, the A13 Bionic.

But now barely days after the phone's launch, there's fresh information that the phone maker could be looking to launch a bigger variant of the device, called the iPhone SE Plus. The information comes courtesy of noted Apple analyst, Jon Prosser, who has claimed to share information on the device in the coming days -- thereby confirming the presence of the iPhone SE Plus.

Should have some iPhone SE Plus news for you soon.  Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 18, 2020

Interestingly, this isn't the first time we're hearing about an iPhone SE Plus. In fact, we heard about the device first from trusted Apple insider, Ming-Chi Kuo back in December 2019, when he predicted an iPhone SE2 Plus for the first half of 2021. The phone, he claimed, would bring with itself a 5.5- or 6.1-inch sizes, with a full-screen design. It is also expected to feature a smaller notch, because of no Face ID support, and Touch ID housed in the power button on the side.

However, with Jon Prosser now promising more information on the device, it is quite possible that the device may end up launching earlier than expected, and could even become real before the end of the year.

As for the specs of the iPhone SE Plus, there is little known about the device. But it won't be surprising to see it share key internals and features with the iPhone SE. To remind our readers, the iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch LCD display and thick bezels. There's also a home screen button that also houses the Touch ID technology.

The chipset running the show is the A13 Bionic, and the phone also gets a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens at the back and a 7-megapixel lens in the front -- both of which could see upgrades on the iPhone SE Plus.