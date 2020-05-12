Apple Logic Pro X gets big update that brings several enhancements, new design

Highlights Apple is updating the Logic Pro X with new features.

It is introducing a new design to the Sampler in Logic.

Logic Pro X is available for $199.99 on Mac App Store.

Apple is rolling out what it claims is the "biggest update" to its Logic workstation since the debut of Logic Pro X. The notable improvements on the professional version of Live Loops, in addition to a redesigned sampling workflow, and new beat-making tools. Apple has said the updated Live Loops in creating in a "new freeform and nonlinear" ways. The Sampler has a new design with all its functionalities intact, including the industry-standard EXS24 plug-in. Apple is also introducing Step Sequencer, Drum Synth, and Drum Machine Designer to build original beats on Logic Pro X.

All the improvements and new features are now available as a part of the Logic Pro X 10.5. It is a free upgrade to existing users of Logic Pro X while new users can purchase it for $199.99 from the Mac App Store. Apple is also refreshing the Logic Remote and the upgrade is available as free software from the App Store on Macs.

The Logic Pro X 10.5 is capable of organising Live Loops into a new musical grid, "where musicians can spontaneously perform and capture different arrangement ideas into the timeline." The grid will allow the tracks to be further refined with the help of other production-centric features in the Logic app. The Live Loops come with the Remix FX enhancement with a whole lot of effects such as Bitcrusher, filter, gater, and repeater. Apple's Logic Remote allows creators to pair their iPhone or iPad with the Logic software to use multi-touch control over Live Loops and Remix FX. The Logic Remote is also updated with sound triggers in Live Loops, browsing and adding loops, and applying Remix FX to tracks.

The Sampler, which is used by creators "to create and edit sophisticated multi-sampled instruments". Apple is also improving Quick Sampler with a new design. "Musicians can pick a sound from within Logic, the Finder, Voice Memos, or even record directly into Quick Sampler," Apple said in a release.

To promote beat creation, Apple is new creative tools such as Step Sequencer, Drum Synth, and Drum Machine Designer. The Step Sequencer allows programming drum beats, bass lines, and more parts of music, along with "detailed control over note velocity, repeat, gate, skip, playback direction, and randomisation." Drum Synth brings in sounds of kick drums, toms, snares, and percussion to the music.

"The Mac and Logic Pro X are essential tools used by the world's top musicians and producers to create the music that we all love," said Susan Prescott, vice president of Apps Product Marketing at Apple. "Logic Pro X 10.5 represents the biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X, with powerful new tools that will inspire every artist  from those just getting started with Logic, to those already using it to produce Grammy Award-winning albums. We can't wait to hear what these artists create next."