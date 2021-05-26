Apple M1X Mac mini leaked renders give away its best look yet, expect more ports on it

Highlights Apple may completely change the design of the Mac mini this year.

A new leak suggests Mac mini this year will use M1X processor and look smaller in size.

The M1X Mac mini may also come with a full range of connectivity ports.

With WWDC 2021 right around the corner, there is big speculation that Apple may unveil a new MacBook Pro this summer. Rumours are rife that the 2021 MacBook Pro will be better than last year's model, and the biggest change in terms of performance will be the use of the new Apple Silicon processor, currently being called the M1X. The M1X processor is also what will apparently power other Mac devices, including an improved Mac mini. Now, Jon Prosser has posted a new video where he claims the 2021 Mac mini will feature a new industrial design, among other things.

In his YouTube video, Prosser, who is a credible source for Apple-related news and leaks, said the next Mac mini computer will replace the high-end Intel-based one. This means that we are maybe looking at an affordable Mac mini this year, which will have entry-level specifications. But the most discernible change here would be the design of the Mac mini, which the tipster said will be a lot smaller than that of the existing one. Prosser said the M1X Mac mini will have a new external chassis with a "plexiglass-like" reflective finish on the top, but the rest of the body may use aluminium.

This new design will be inclusive of the connectivity ports that were let go of on the M1 Mac mini. The M1X Mac mini may come with four USB 4.0/ Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI out port. The 2021 Mac mini is also likely to use the same power connector that the M1 iMac, which Apple launched earlier this year, uses. This is a magnetic connector, round in shape.

Because there will be a glass-like finish on the top of the Mac mini, Prosser said, Apple may bring dual-tone colourways for the upcoming computer. And the range of the new Mac mini may be identical to what we have for the 24-inch iMac this year. Apple launched as many as six new colours for the iMac, besides the regular (and somewhat boring) grey variant. The Mac mini, too, comes in just the metallic grey colour, but this year, there may be changes to how it looks.

The leaks coming from Prosser fall exactly in line with the Bloomberg report, which previously said Apple is working on a new range of Mac devices. This range will include a new MacBook Pro, a new MacBook Air, a new Mac mini, and a new Mac Pro. All of these new Mac devices will use the new Apple Silicon processor, the working title for which is M1X and it may offer several performance- and power-consumption-related improvements.