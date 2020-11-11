Apple macOS Big Sur rolling out to Mac, MacBook computers on November 12

Highlights Apple has announced the macOS Big Sur is rolling out on Thursday.

macOS Big Sur brings a horde of new features for the Apple Silicon chipset.

Latest MacBook and Mac computers will come preloaded with macOS Big Sur.

Apple's macOS Big Sur will be rolling out to compatible Mac computers starting Thursday. The awaited update for Apple's mighty computers, which are undergoing the biggest change in years with the arrival of the company's ARM-based Apple Silicon chipsets, should be available on your device later this week. Although, since this rollout will take place in a graded manner, it might not reach all devices globally at once. The macOS Big Sur will come preloaded on the latest Mac lineup launched at Apple's "One More Thing" event.

The macOS Big Sur is the 11th edition of the revered operating system that Apple has shipped on its computers for a long time. But while there are several bells and whistles with the new update, the biggest change is coming to how macOS Big Sur takes advantage of the ARM-based M1 chipset that Apple will gradually move to for powering its computers -- a move that will lead to Intel chipsets getting phased out over time. And with the help of these hardware-centric changes, macOS Big Sur is poised to become more powerful than ever.

macOS Big Sur enhances Apple M1 chips

Apple's Craig Federighi touted that macOS Big Sur can bring in maximum performance on the new M1-powered Mac computers. The crux of this performance lies with how the M1 chipset carries out tasks using the software. The software allows the new MacBook to instantly wake from sleep, meaning your music resumes as soon as you lift the lid. This is a radical improvement over the current state of macOS that takes some time before it resumes all activities on your MacBook. There is a hardware-verified secure boot that ensures the ecosystem stays secure while macOS Big Sur resumes the running operations. Apple is also touting automatic encryption on the latest computers, which macOS Big Sur ensures prolifically.

The Safari browser that is available as a part of macOS Big Sur is now 1.5 times faster at loading JavaScripts, and, ultimately 1.9 times faster and snappier, according to Federighi. There are new icons for apps, while some apps have been introduced to let you take advantage of the new software.

iPhone apps available on the fly

Not just the ecosystem for computers, Apple is making macOS Big Sur big in every way. One aspect of that is the ability to run iPhone and iPad apps on the new software. Apple is, however, giving flexibility to developers to opt out of this programme in case they do not want their iOS apps to run on macOS Big Sur. Apple showed off some of these apps, including the popular Among Us app that could soon hit the macOS App Store.

Apple is also integrating a translation layer called Rosetta 2, which developers can use to automatically allow apps made for Intel chipsets to run on the ARM-based ecosystem using emulation. This is similar to how you run some Android app on Windows PC but with more efficiency and a whole lot of underlying processes.

High-profile apps

Apple is relying a lot on the bigwigs in the software industry, including the ones that a large community of developers and creators use. According to Apple, Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom have been rebuilt for the M1 chipset to offer more performance than they were delivering on the Intel-based Macs. Some other apps that Apple showed off will be available to take advantage of the M1 chipset include DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, Apple's own Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, Microsoft's Office apps (Word, Powerpoint, and Excel).