Apple Magic Keyboard to arrive in India soon, price starts at Rs 27,900

Highlights Apple Magic Keyboard will soon be available in India.

Magic Keyboard starts at Rs 27,900 in India.

It was launched alongside the 2020 iPad Pro models.

Apple's Magic Keyboard, which was launched alongside the iPad Pro (2020), is finally available to order in the US while its availability in India has been confirmed. In a rare move, Apple has moved the orders for the Magic Keyboard ahead of its announced scheduled, which was May. The Magic Keyboard begins shipping next week in the US but Indian buyers might have to wait a little longer. Apple has confirmed the Magic Keyboard will be arriving in India soon, without revealing the specifics.

In a statement, Apple said, "The new Magic Keyboard is designed to work with the new iPad Pro, and is also compatible with the previous generation iPad Pro models. Magic Keyboard, along with Apple Pencil, are the perfect pro accessories for the most advanced iPad Pro ever with fast and powerful performance, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner, pro cameras, pro performance and pro audio enabling pro workflows that push the limits of what iPad can do." The Magic Keyboard was introduced for the new-generation iPad Pro that comes with support for track-pad, much like what you see on MacBooks.

Apple's Magic Keyboard comes at a price of $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model. In India, the Magic Keyboard will be available for a price of Rs 27,900 for the former and Rs 31,900 for the latter model of iPad Pro. The iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi model costs Rs 71,900 and its Wi-Fi + LTE model is priced at Rs 85,900 in India. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi model is priced at Rs 89,900 while its Wi-Fi + LTE model comes at a price of Rs 1,03,900. The second-generation Apple Pencil, which is compatible with the Magic Keyboard, bears a price tag of Rs 10,900 in India. The Smart Keyboard Folio for India costs 7,500 for the 11-inch model and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch model and will be sold separately.

The Magic Keyboard brings new possibilities to the iPad Pro with trackpad support. In its attempt to bring its tablet lineup closer to the laptops, Apple is adding various features and accessories to the iPad, especially the iPad Pro that is claimed to be a powerhouse. "The click-anywhere trackpad of Magic Keyboard complements the touch-first design of iPad for fluid navigation, easy cursor control, and precise adjustments. With USB-C pass-through charging, Magic Keyboard keeps the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories, including external drives and displays," said Apple in a statement. The support for the trackpad on Magic Keyboard was added in the recent iPadOS 13.4 update for the 2020 models of iPad Pro.