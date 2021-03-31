Apple Maps to now show Covid-19 airport travel guidelines for 5 airports in India

Highlights Users of Apple Maps can now search for an airport to see all the local requirements for passengers.

The information will include new health-related measures at airports in response to Covid-19.

The feature will work for five airports in India and a total of 300 airports globally.

Airports around the world have taken several preventive measures against the possible spread of Covid-19 through travellers. These health measures are usually listed under the airports' updated health guidance. A new initiative by Apple will now reflect the same on Apple Maps.

The COVID-19 health measures data will now be available for Apple Maps users right on their device confirms a recent release by the Airports Council International (ACI). The initiative will make it possible for travellers to easily access airport health guidance and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Users of Apple Maps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac can search for an airport in the app/ service to see all the local requirements for passengers, either on the airport's Covid-19 web page or directly on the airport place card.

The guidelines and additional information that will be shared with the passengers have been collected from airports through ACI's Health Measures Portal. This information includes new health-related measures implemented at airports in response to Covid-19.

Apple says that Maps will show this data for more than 300 airports worldwide. In India, the airports included in this list are -

Kempegowda International Airport - Bengaluru

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport - Mumbai

Indira Gandhi International Airport - Delhi

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport - Hyderabad

Chandigarh Airport - Chandigarh

The feature will show every requirement that the airports have in place for the travellers, like the compulsion of masks, physical distancing, quarantine policies, health declarations and other such parameters.

"Having this information displayed in Apple Maps will help to make this crucial data much more broadly accessible to passengers. This will help passengers to plan their journeys and be reassured that their health and safety remains a priority for the industry," said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira.

Additional information about such measures in place at airports around the world is also available through ACI's Check & Fly mobile app and passenger portal. The app informs passengers of what to expect when they plan to travel and thus prepare for the established guidelines in advance.

The Apple Maps' integration with the data by ACI is the latest effort by Apple to help users better navigate during the pandemic. Earlier this month, Apple Maps began displaying Covid-19 vaccine sites, in addition to testing locations and featuring pandemic related information on the place cards of more than 4,400 retailers.