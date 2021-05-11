Apple may be working on Nintendo Switch-like gaming console with Silicon chipset inside

Highlights Apple may be working on a portable, hybrid gaming console.

This gaming console is likely to take on the likes of Nintendo Switch.

Apple recently announced expansion of its Apple Arcade service.

Apple doubled down its efforts towards making gaming an important part of its services with Apple Arcade. The subscription-based gaming service is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. That is pretty much every device category in Apple's ecosystem with a big screen that you can play a horde of games on. But there is one device category that will never go out of fashion when it comes to gaming. And that is a handheld console. Now, Apple may be working on its own portable gaming console that will be similar to Nintendo's popular Switch console.

As per a report by Wccftech, Apple is looking to wrest the console crowd as it constitutes a significant portion of the gaming industry. Although Apple offers several options to play games, including the latest Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic chipset, it thinks it is not doing much and the plan is to take on the Nintendo Switch next. This console that Apple may be working on is hybrid in nature, which may mean that it can double as a mobile device when not being used for gaming. Although specifics are scarce at this point, the report mentioned this console will use the Apple Silicon processor inside.

Apple is growing its chip-making division as fast as it can. After the A-series processors for the iPhone and S-series on the Watch, Apple introduced the M-series, with the M1 being the first model in it for Macs. The rumoured gaming console, however, may use none. The report has suggested Apple is developing a different chipset for this console. There is no way to tell what sort of performance this processor will offer, but rest assured, Apple is targeting high-end gaming with its next console. And it will be interesting to see how much better (or worse) it will be than the Nintendo Switch.

Since we are talking performance, Apple's gaming console may include a cooling system to ensure the efficiency of the processor and low temperature to increase the longevity of the battery and other peripherals. For now, it is unclear what sort of a display this console will use, or if it will act as a clip-on for the iPhone or iPad to turn the mobile devices into gaming consoles.

Separately, the report also mentioned that Apple is having negotiations with game developers such as Ubisoft to get exclusive titles for Apple Arcade. Earlier in March, Apple announced two new game categories for Apple Arcade along with over 30 titles for subscribers. "In addition to new exclusive Arcade Originals, including "NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition," "Star Trek: Legends," and "The Oregon Trail," the service is introducing two new game categories, Timeless Classics and App Store Greats," Apple said in a statement.

Apple's holistic approach towards its services is what is driving the iPhone maker to tap into different hardware categories, or at least enhance them to offer more functionality. The latest example is the Apple TV 4K that uses a faster A12 Bionic processor that will allow better gaming with rich graphics on supported televisions.