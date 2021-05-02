Apple may launch AirPods 3 and Apple Music with Hi-Fi tier support soon

Highlights Apple AirPods 3 are expected to be launched in the first half of 2021.

The new AirPod may have a shorter stem, interchangeable tips, and a smaller charging case than the AirPods Pro.

Apple is preparing to launch a new HiFi Apple Music tier in the coming weeks, which is likely to be launched alongside the rumored third-generation AirPods according to Hits Daily Double. There have been several reports of Apple launching the Apple AirPods 3 in H1 2021. The company could quietly release the new AirPods as it did for the second-generation model.

The all-new Apple AirPods 3 are expected to feature the design of the AirPods Pro without the noise-canceling technology. They may have a shorter stem, interchangeable tips, and a smaller charging case than the AirPods Pro. It is not yet clear if the new entry-level AirPods would have spatial audio and transparency mode. Apple has not officially announced any specific launch date or event to mark the debut of the AirPods 3.

Though Spotify launched its HiFi service, it has yet to actually roll it out to users. At the time, Spotify said it would be available in "select markets" later in 2021, but also declined to offer a price.

Apple Music is expected to announce within weeks its own tier that delivers HIFI music priced at an additional $9.99 per month. The rumour calls for Apple to offer a less expensive and higher-quality service than rivals.

Apple recently released iOS 14.6 developer beta 1. Code found in the release mentioned things like "Dolby Atmos," "Dolby Audio," and "Lossless." The references do not appear in iOS 14.5 and in iOS 14.6 beta 2 which means that Apple could be trying to make this a secret.

Alongside AirPods 3, Apple will also introduce HiFi audio support in Apple Music. It will compete against the likes of Spotify HiFi, Tidal, and Amazon Music. However, none of the competitors currently offer HiFi audio support officially in India.