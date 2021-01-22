Apple may launch thinner MacBook Air this year with MagSafe charging

Highlights New report says that the MacBook Air refresh may carry a higher price tag.

Apple is said to continue selling the M1-based Macs despite launching the 2021 edition.

The report says that the MagSafe charging may make a comeback finally.

Apple's new MacBook Air slated to launch later this year may sport thinner design if a new report is to be believed. The company is reportedly working on a new MacBook Air which could be thinner and lighter. To give you a context, the current M1-based MacBook Air weighs 1.29 kilogram and measures 0.63-inches. Bloomberg report citing people with knowledge of the matter claims that the new MacBook Air is expected to be announced in the second half of 2021 or next year.

The new report says that Apple is making the new MacBook Air models sleek by reducing the bezels around the screen. However, it adds that newer models will maintain the 13-inch screen size, which is a good thing for long-time MacBook Air users who plan to upgrade next year.



As expected, the newer MacBook Air will come with next-generation of Apple-designed M1 chip.

Another interesting claim that the new Bloomberg report makes it is MagSafe, the magnetic charging system, may finally make a comeback on the 2021 MacBook Air model. To recall, the magnetic charging setup was replaced by USB-C on the 2018 redesigned laptop. The report further adds that the new model will come with two USB 4.0 ports expected to be seen on devices in 2021. The USB 4.0 specification was published in 2019, and it brings multiple connectivity standards.

The report also hints at possible pricing of the newer MacBook Air models. It says that Apple may launch the new laptop at a higher price point while the current model may become the entry-level offering in the company's line-up.

Apple is also said to bring SD card slot on the MacBook Pro models which could be an excellent addition for video editors. Notably, the SD card feature was present on the MacBook Pro models till 2016. However, the company removed it and never gave an update on it.

The report also briefly talks about two features - cellular connectivity and Face ID, which may not be included in the 2021 models. According to the report, the MacBook Air will get cellular networks in future generations, giving it the capability to connect to the Internet much like iPhones. The Face ID also seems to be part of the plan as Apple will have to make several additions to make the Macs' facial recognition work.

Interestingly, the new report does mention a discussion on expanding the screen-size on the MacBook Air to 15-inches. However, it adds that the company isn't moving forward to change the next generation's screen size. This means that we may again see the 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology that the M1-based MacBook Air comes with.

An earlier report had claimed that Apple plans to bring back the MagSafe charging to MacBook Pro models this year which will be seen as the dated pill-shaped design.

Apple launched the MacBook Air with its Apple M1 chip last year. It comes with 8-core processors with four performance cores and four efficiency cores. It also packs the 7-core GPU and Apple's 16-core Neural Engine. One of the biggest highlights of the M1-based MacBook Air is the battery life complemented by reviewers globally. The company will have to make sure that the newer generation builds on the feedback of the M1 chip. However, one department that needs a change is the webcam criticised for the quality. We have used the M1 based MacBook Air, and while the laptop excelled in almost all departments, the 720p FaceTime camera seems to be a chink in one's armour. The company should update the webcam on the upcoming MacBook Air.