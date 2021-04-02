Apple may soon let users control Apple Watch by blowing on it

Highlights Apple is working on a new technology that would let users control their Apple Watch by blowing on it.

Apple is working on a new technology that would let users control their Apple Watch by blowing on it. Not just Apple Watch, the feature will be expanded to other Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad as well. The Cupertino-giant has filed a patent application which has been published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Apple had introduced a non-touch user experience including the 3D in-air gestures for the MacBook and AirPods. This feature seems one of its kind because no company has ever tried a "blow and control" feature. However, this for the future Apple devices, meaning it would take a while for the company to make blowing feature official.

In the patent application, Apple has highlighted that it would be vaulting a system that has blow event detection and switching between different modes of an electronic device based on detected blow events." The blow event here means that the user will have to blow on a device in a certain way to make it perform certain functions.

"Portable electronic devices often require the first hand of a user to hold or wear the device and a second hand to physically interact with the device for providing user input commands for controlling the functionality of the electronic device. When a user is unable to directly physically interact with an electronic device for providing input commands, the user experience provided by the device is significantly reduced," the patent reads.

For instance, if you want to answer a call on your Apple Watch but both your hands are occupied, you can simply blow on to attend the call. Similarly, you could turn on a certain feature by blowing on the Apple Watch in a certain fashion. The patent hints that not just the Apple Watch, the feature could work on future iPhones and iPads too.

"An electronic device is provided that may include a device housing defining an interior space, a pressure sensor positioned at least partially within the interior space, a motion sensor positioned at least partially within the interior space, and a controller communicatively coupled to the pressure sensor and the motion sensor and operative to use pressure sensor data from the pressure sensor and motion sensor data from the motion sensor to detect a current of air blown on the device housing," the patent states another example of how the blow event would function.

It is important to note that Apple files a lot of patents in a year but not all the features see the light of the day.