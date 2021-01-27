Apple may start iPhone 12 series production in India as soon as this quarter

Highlights Apple may start manufacturing iPhone 12 series in India this quarter.

iPhone 12 series includes four models.

The company last year started manufacturing iPhone 11 in India.

iPhone 12 series could be the next in Apple's line-up to sport Made in India tag on the retail box after the company started locally making the iPhone 11 in the country. Apple is looking to shift production of several of its products, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more outside China, as per the reliable Nikkei Asia report. In fact, Apple is reportedly considering to start producing the all-new iPhone 12 series in India as soon as this quarter. This will a significant step in pushing the government's Made in India initiative.

The company last year in July started manufacturing iPhone 11 in India. Apple was using its Chennai Foxconn plant for making the iPhone 11. The Nikkei Asia report citing sources adds that Apple is likely to shift iPad manufacturing in Vietnam as early as mid of 2021. This could be seen as a major shift in the company's strategy that earlier had China as the country handling majority of manufacturing. At this point, it is too early to consider whether Apple will be manufacturing all iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max - in India. However, we can expect some update in the coming weeks.

It's also worth noting that this is not the first time Apple plans to shift production of its major iPhone models in India. Before the iPhone 11, Apple assembled iPhone XR in the Foxconn plant back in 2019. The company in 2017 manufactured the original iPhone SE while some of the other models that have been either assembled or manufactured in India are iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s.

As part of its new strategy, Apple is also reportedly increasing production capacity of HomePod and HomePod mini, the smart speakers that saw an update last year, in Southeast Asia, as per the report.



Additionally, Apple is also said to have relocated its Mac mini's production facilities to Malaysia. The company unveiled the all-new Mac mini last year as the first Apple desktop powered by the M-series SoC. It is one of the most affordable models in the company's line-up. The report further adds that Apple also plans to move a part of its MacBook production to Vietnam. However, the majority of Apple computer production still is in China.