Apple may unveil both AirPods Studio headphones and AirTags by the end of 2020

Highlights Apple could host one more online-only event before we enter 2021.

Apple could unveil AirPods Studio headphones and AirTags very soon.

Apple AirPods Studio will be company's first over-the-ear headphones.

Apple is certain to enjoy virtual launch events. In the recent months, Apple did host a few online-only events where the company introduced Watch Series 6, Watch SE, fourth-gen iPad Air, followed by the release of new iPhone 12 series smartphones, and then, Apple M1 which is the company's first ARM-based System-on-Chip.

But there is more in 2020 from Apple, only if we believe the latest tweet from leaker Lovetodream. The tweet says, "You'll get a Christmas surprise from ApplePS: Winter exclusive, good for winter)"

What could really be a "Christmas surprise" from a Cupertino-based tech giant? A latest tech device, well that's obvious. But it is unclear from the tweet what Apple is going to unveil in its next event.

There are a couple of Apple products that have been in rumours from a very long time. Thus, it could be possible that the company may finally launch them by the end of this year.

AirPods Studio and AirTags are two of such products that have been doing rounds on the internet since long. And now, this latest leaker's tweet could be a hint in that direction. AirPods Studio, in fact, could be the next potential launch from Apple as iOS 14.3 beta also includes its icon.

For the unaware, AirPods Studio will be Apple's first ever pair of high-end over-the-ear wireless headphones. AirPods Studio could reportedly include interchangeable parts. The pads of the headphones said to be magnetic that can easily be taken off. Furthermore, users will not have to look for the left/right headphone pad while wearing the headphones. AirPods Studio may come with an ability to detect whether the headphone pad is on the left or right ear and will produce audio accordingly.

Another noteworthy feature of AirPods Studio could be 'Neck Detection'. The feature will allow headphones to detect and understand when users' headphones are not in use and rather left around the neck.

There are also conjectures about Apple to launch AirPods Studio in two dedicated styles -one for the sports enthusiast, and other as a high-end luxury version.

On the other hand, Apple AirTags is a tracking device that may help users to find items such as keys, phone, or a backpack.