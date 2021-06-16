Apple Music India to soon get Dolby Atmos spatial audio and lossless streaming at no extra cost

Highlights Apple Music India is going to get Dolby Atmos spatial audio and lossles soon.

For the past few days, I have been getting questions about the launch of Apple Music's new Dolby Atmos and Lossless streaming features in India. That is on both iOS and Android, the latter only seeing the release currently through the beta programme with server-side testing. To everyone who is waiting, Apple has finally confirmed that Apple Music Dolby Atmos and Lossless is coming to India. But there is no particular date to put a finger on right now, with Apple leaving the announcement on "coming soon."

In a response to an Apple Music user from India on Twitter, Apple Support confirmed Dolby Atmos and Lossless updates are coming to Apple Music in India. The two features are going to be available as a part of the Apple Music subscription for no extra charge. This is also applicable to Apple Music subscribers who are on a trial period, through various promotions, such as the one Shazam is offering in India. The Apple Music India website, too, has a banner announcing that the two features are coming soon. But, some Twitter users did see the Dolby Atmos banner on the iPhone for a very brief time before it disappeared.

Dolby Atmos spatial audio will offer a 3D immersive experience to Apple Music users with compatible devices. Apart from the latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Dolby Atmos on Apple Music is compatible with AirPods and Beats earphones using W1 or H1 chipset. There are some third-party earphones that should support Dolby Atmos on iPhone, as well as on Android, but information on them is bleak right now. Apple Music for Android will also get the Dolby Atmos feature, but only after the beta testing is over for it. And that is likely to happen after its rollout on Apple devices.

The Lossless quality, which is categorised into two tiers, will also be available to Indian Apple Music subscribers for no extra cost. The titles that support Lossless will have an eponymous label next to them, but you will be able to hear the music in this quality only after enabling it in settings. Under the audio quality settings, you need to select either Lossless or High-resolution Lossless to stream and download music in Lossless. For the first tier, your iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod, and HomePod mini are compatible along with wired earphones except for AirPods Max. But, for the second tier, you will need an external DAC to experience the true high-resolution music. DACs are usually expensive, but if you are an audiophile, it is the best way to listen to rich quality music, at least right now, in India.

Other foreign music streaming apps such as Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, and the desi ones such as JioSaavn, Gaana, and Wynk Music do not yet support both Dolby Atmos and Lossless music. However, Amazon Music has the Amazon Music HD subscription in the US and some other countries for lossless music, while Spotify's Hi-Res lossless quality music is coming later this year.