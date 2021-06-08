Apple Music subscribers can now listen to Dolby Atmos spatial audio and lossless songs at no extra cost

Highlights Apple Music now offers music in Dolby Atmos quality on supported earphones.

There is also a new lossless quality for Apple Music subscribers.

Apple is not charging anything extra for new music formats.

Apple Music now lets you listen to music in Dolby Atmos and lossless quality free of cost. At the Apple Music Spatial Audio event, Apple rolled out support for spatial audio, which brings the Dolby Atmos standard for music, and high-resolution lossless music to Apple Music. The best part is that Apple Music subscribers do not need to pay anything extra to enjoy the premium music quality standards. Apple said that Dolby Atmos is now featured in a huge catalogue of titles from across artists and genres, while lossless music is also available for several of them.

Spatial Audio will bring more depth to the music, such as the position of an instrument in a chorus, and immersive 3D sound. Apple Music will offer Dolby Atmos-tuned music on AirPods and Beats headphones with W1 or H1 chipset. However, the company said some other headphones are also compatible. As for lossless music, Apple is offering both CD quality and high-resolution lossless quality standards to customers, but the latter would require an external DAC for compatibility with headphones and earphones. And these two audio qualities will not be turned on by default, in which case, you will be listening to the standard AAC format.

Apple said there are over 20 million songs available in lossless quality, which pretty much covers a wide range of genres. But Apple wishes to bring the lossless quality to its entire catalogue of over 75 million songs by the end of 2021. Apple has even put up different playlists with their thumbnail telling Apple Music subscribers about the new lossless format. The catalogue of music with support for spatial audio, however, is smaller than that of the lossless music, but Apple is touting Dolby Atmos songs from some of the renowned artists, bands, and labels. Apple will gradually add more tracks with Dolby Atmos support to Apple Music.

Lossless music is exclusive to Apple Music. This means you can stream and download it, but, obviously, you will have to change the audio quality settings for that. Lossless music takes a lot more data than regular streaming music, which is why you should check the storage on your iPhone before you download music at lossless quality. You will be able to play the standard lossless quality music on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K. But, for the high-resolution lossless quality music, you will need an external DAC, which, although pretty expensive, will bring joy to audiophiles.

Apple Music's new lossless music goes up against Amazon Music HD, which also offers CD-quality music for streaming. Right after Apple's announcement about lossless music last month, Amazon dropped the price of Amazon Music HD to $9.99 per month. Meanwhile, Spotify had previously announced it would launch Hi-Res lossless music quality later this year.