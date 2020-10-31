Apple One launched in India and other countries, price starts at Rs 195

Highlights Apple has unveiled the Apple One subscription bundle in India.

Apple has unveiled the Apple One subscription bundle in India. Apple will provide six services under the Apple One subscription such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud. The Apple Fitness+ powered by Apple Watch will be available later in 2020. Apple first mentioned the integrated platform at its online event in September.

Apple One went live in India on Friday at around 10:30 pm. During the quarterly earnings call on Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook had announced that the Apple One will launch "tomorrow", which means Friday in the US.

However, now that Apple's subscription bundle is live in India, here are three tiers of subscription plans consisting of Individual, Family and Premier plans you should know about.

Apple One Individual Plan comes with Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade along with 50 GB storage of iCloud at Rs 195 per month. However, if you check the individual prices of the services it would cost you Rs 99 per month for Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade each. For iCloud, you would end up paying Rs 75. So if the total goes up to Rs 372 but if you buy the Apple One Individual Plan, you would only pay Rs 195.

 The second plan in the lineup is called Apple One Family Plan, which is priced at Rs 365 per month. The plan comes with Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage that can be shared with up to six family members. Now if you look at the individual pricing of the services, Apple Music Family would cost you Rs 149 per month, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade are priced at Rs 99 each, and 200GB iCloud storage would cost Rs 219 per month. So the total here goes up to Rs 667. But if you go for the Apple One Family plan, you would end paying way lesser than Rs 667.

 The third plan in the list is called the Apple One Premier but it is only available in counties like Australia and the United States. The plan has not been rolled out to Indian users. This plan includes all the benefits of the Apple One Family plus plan, Apple News Plus, and Apple Fitness Plus.

Here is how you can sign up for Apple one

Go to App Store, tap on your profile picture

 Tap on subscriptions

 When the subscriptions page opens, tap on "Get Apple One"

 When you Tap on it, you will see the list of plans including the Individual Plan and the Family Plan. You can click on Start Free Trial to get the subscriptions.