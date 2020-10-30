Apple One subscription bundle launch today, monthly prices start at Rs 195

Highlights Apple One subscription bundle will launch today.

It costs Rs 195 for individuals and Rs 365 for family plan.

Apple One bundles services from Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, and more.

Apple One subscription bundle will launch on Friday, October 30. Apple CEO Tim Cook made the announcement that company's new subscription -- which is estimated to increase the adoption and the share of revenue generated by services -- during the quarterly earnings call on Thursday. Apple One subscription bundles services such as Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage. There are different tiers to this bundle, including the one with Apple Fitness Plus that will not be available right away.

In Apple's earnings call held on Thursday, Cook said that the Apple One will launch "tomorrow", which means Friday in the US. In India, this would mean the evening of Friday. Since Apple services traditionally go live at about 10.30 pm IST in India, we can expect Apple One to go live at the same time. But there is no confirmation on the timing part just yet. If you are interested in getting yourself (or your family) an Apple One subscription, these are the prices you should know.

Apple One Individual Plan costs Rs 195 per month for the bundle of Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. Individually, the subscriptions to the above services cost Rs 99 per month for Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade each and Rs 75 for 50GB of iCloud storage. A total of Rs 372. If you use all the services, getting yourself the Apple One subscription will be a sensible choice.

There is another plan that is for family members. Apple One Family Plan costs Rs 365 per month. It brings Apple Music Family plan, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage that can be shared among a family of six members. Individually, the Apple Music Family costs Rs 149 per month, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade cost Rs 99 each, and 200GB iCloud storage costs Rs 219 per month.

In select countries, such as Australia and the US, there is a third plan called Apple One Premier, which includes benefits of Apple One Family plus subscriptions to Apple News Plus and Apple Fitness Plus. However, according to Bloomberg, the Fitness Plus service does not have a launch date yet. It might go live sometime this quarter, Apple CFO Luca Maestri told Bloomberg. Individually, the Apple Fitness Plus subscription for individuals costs $9.99 per month.

Apple is placing big hopes on its Apple One subscription bundle as it will potentially increase the adoption of its services among iPhone users. This move, however, has miffed rival players such as Spotify that Apple is trying to defeat in the music streaming market. Spotify is the most popular music streaming service globally while Apple ranks second. Spotify is apprehensive about Apple One as it would deter customers from seeing their choices beyond what will be available in Apple's subscription bundle for much less price.

In India, Spotify's individual premium plan costs Rs 119 per month, which is Rs 20 more than what Apple Music asks. As a part of the Apple One subscription, the cost of Apple Music will drop further, giving Apple an edge over Spotify, at least for its iPhone ecosystem.