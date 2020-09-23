Apple online store goes live in India: Services, offers and everything else you need to know

Highlights Apple online store has now gone live in India.

Apple online store can be accessed at www.apple.com/in/shop

Apple online store will pro.vide trade-in options, free delivery and more

Apple Online Store has gone live in India with a host of interesting services. The Cupertino giant did not have a dedicated online store in India, it always sold its products through e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart but now it has a platform of its own. Now users can directly buy the Apple products without the involvement of any third party. Along with this, buyers will also get trade-in options and specialists to guide them about the products.

"We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can't wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!," Tim Cook had said about the launch of the Online Store in India.

Apple has partnered with BlueDart courier services for the logistics and also promised to deliver products free of cost within two to three days from the date of ordering. Initially, Apple will cover up to 13000 pin codes across the country but it will expand its services in the days to come. The online store would feature all the latest Apple products including the newly-launched iPad Air and the Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE. Not just the products, Apple has also assigned specialists, who will be able to guide the users about the products.

Apple will also provide the option for users to trade in their old iPhone for the new one. The company will first determine the value of your smartphone. Then upon calculating the value they will apply the value as an instant credit to lower the price of a new iPhone. Once this process is complete, Apple executives will run a diagnostic test of your old phone, when they arrive to deliver your new iPhone. If you are old phone is found in a working condition, your trade-in and purchase process will be completed. However, if your old phone fails to pass the diagnostic test, you will have to pay back the entire trade-in credit in order to get your new iPhone.

In the online Apple store, users can make payments through credit and debit cards, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking and credit card on delivery.

Talking about the online store, Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People said in a statement, "We're proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities...We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time."