Apple releases first iOS 14.3 developer beta for iPhones: Here are all the new features

Apple appears to be moving past the troubles it faced with iOS 14.2. The company has today started rolling out the first developer beta of its next update, iOS 14.3. The new update adds features such as ProRAW support and new Home app features. There will also be third-party app suggestions added to the OS with the new update, reports 9to5Mac.

With the new update, users will now be able to install software updates for third-party HomeKit accessories directly in the Home app, as opposed to using the manufacturer's application to install software updates.

Apart from this, iOS 14.3 also brings a new search engine to users as it adds the ability to set Ecosia as the default search engine. For this, users need to head over to the Settings app, choose Safari, and choose Search Engine. From here they can set Ecosia as a new default search engine.

9to5Mac also claims to have found evidence within the internal iOS 14.3 files, that AirTags are still on track to be announced by Apple. The publication claims that iOS 14.3 beta includes a new hidden section in the Find My app with the codename "Hawkeye," which is intended not only for AirTags but also for third-party tracking accessories such as Tile, as promised by Apple at WWDC 2020.

Apple has also released a list of all compatible devices with iOS 14.3. To check if your phone will get the software or not, refer to the list below.