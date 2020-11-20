Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 update for iPhone 12 series, fixes lock screen issues and more

Highlights iPhone 12 series is getting a ew 14.2.1 update.

The new update brings a number of bug fixes.

It also fixes a lock screen issue faced by iPhone 12 mini users.

Apple is releasing a new iOS update selectively for its iPhone 12 series of phones. The new iOS update 14.2.1 is available for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. While Apple usually releases updates for all its supported phones, this one has been released only for iPhone 12 series phones because it selectively fixes bugs that have been troubling users of these new phones.

Coming shortly after the new phones have gone on sale in global markets, the update attempts to improve the user experience on these devices by fixing bugs, including the one that was making the lock screen unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini. To recall, this has been an issue that many users have complained about on Twitter and on the web.

Additionally, it also fixes a strange bug that has been caused some MMS text messages not to be delivered to users in both single person and group chats. The update for the iPhones also includes a fix for Made for iPhone hearing devices which were not behaving as expected and were experiencing sound quality issues.

Here's the complete changelog as shared by Apple.

iOS 14.2.1 addresses the following issues for your iPhone:

Some MMS messages may not be received

Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone

Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini

Earlier, Apple had started rolling out the first developer beta of its next update, iOS 14.3 to select users. The beta update adds features such as ProRAW support and new Home app features. There will also be third-party app suggestions added to the OS with the new update, reports 9to5Mac.

With the new update, users are being promised the ability to install software updates for third-party HomeKit accessories directly in the Home app, as opposed to using the manufacturer's application to install software updates.

iOS 14.3 beta also brings a new search engine to users as it adds the ability to set Ecosia as the default search engine. For this, users need to head over to the Settings app, choose Safari, and choose Search Engine. From here they can set Ecosia as a new default search engine. iOS 14.3 beta is available for a long list of phones, including iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone X and XS, along with iPhones going down to the iPhone 6s and the first generation iPhone SE.