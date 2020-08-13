Apple releases new iPadOS, iOS and macOS updates: All the new features and bug fixes explained

Highlights Apple has announced new software updates for iOS, macOS and iPadOS.

Apple has announced a new update for its most popular products: iPhones, iPads and Macs. The new updates to iOS, MacOS and iPadOS majorly focus on improving performance and introducing bug fixes to the software, as opposed to bringing new features and functionality.

The updates iOS 13.6.1, iPadOS 13.6.1, and macOS 10.15.6 fix a number of issues, however, of the three, it is the update for iPhones and iPads that is more interesting. The latest iOS update brings the fix for a "green tint" issue that was first seen by iPhone 11 users. Apart from this, the update also fixes an issue that resulted in unneeded system data files not be automatically deleted when storage is low. The same has also been fixed on the iPadOS 13.6.1 which suffered from the exact issue.

The iOS 13.6.1 also fixes a thermal management issue that was mostly reported by iPhone 11 users. This issue also led to a green tint being noticed by users mostly when using Night Shift or while in a dark room. This issue had also been noticed by some users on iPhone X. However, not too many reports of this had emerged online. Additionally, this new update also brings a fix for an issue where Exposure Notifications were being disabled for some users.

Interestingly, these could be the last updates for iPhones and iPads under the iOS 13and iPadOS 13 name. After this, Apple is expected to start rolling out iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to users.

For iPhone and iPads users, the new update can be downloaded simply navigating to the settings page, then General and then Software Update. To initiate the update, the user would need to ensure good amount of storage on the phone and also sufficient battery. The phone would also require a fast data connection.

As for the MacOS 10.15.6, the new update fixes a stability issue that could occur when running virtualization apps. It also resolves an issue where an iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) may appear washed out after waking from sleep.