Apple says vulnerability found in iOS Mail app is not harmful

Highlights Apple has denied finding any evidence that the security flaws were used against the customers.

The vulnerability was first unearthed by ZecOps, a San Francisco-based mobile security forensics firm while it was investigating a cyberattack case that took place in 2019.

Apple said that the issues do not pose an immediate risk to the users

A day after researchers claimed that iPhone's inbuilt Mail app has a flaw that makes it vulnerable to hackers, Apple has denied finding any evidence that the security flaws were used against the customers. The vulnerability was first unearthed by ZecOps, a San Francisco-based mobile security forensics firm while it was investigating a cyberattack case that took place in 2019.

"Apple takes all reports of security threats seriously. We have thoroughly investigated the researcher's report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users. The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers. These potential issues will be addressed in a software update soon. We value our collaboration with security researchers to help keep our users safe and will be crediting the researcher for their assistance, "Apple said in a statement.

Apple has outrightly denied the researcher's report that claimed that the vulnerability found in the iOS Mail app allowed hackers to remotely infect an iPhone and access their mailbox. The devices of at least six high profile people including a Fortune 500 company in North America, a journalist in Europe, a VIP in Germany and MSSPs from Saudi Arabia and Israel and an executive from a Swiss enterprise among others were targeted through this exploit

The exploit found in the mail app allows hackers to access a device by sending a rigged email. "The attack's scope consists of sending a specially crafted email to a victim's mailbox enabling it to trigger the vulnerability in the context of iOS MobileMail application on iOS 12 or email on iOS 13," the ZecOps report read.

ZeOps report had also claimed that the iOS 13 is more susceptible to attacks than the previous generations. In iOS 12, the mailbox can only be hacked if the iPhone users open the malicious email sent by the hacker while in iOS 13 the attackers can access the mailbox even when the Mail application is opened in the background. However, Apple was quick to patch the vulnerabilities in iOS 13.4.5 beta

"To mitigate these issues  you can use the latest beta available. If using a beta version is not possible, consider disabling Mail application and use Outlook or Gmail that are not vulnerable," ZecOps blog read.