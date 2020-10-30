Apple set records in India selling iPhone and other products in September quarter, says CEO Tim Cook

Highlights Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the September quarter was best ever for the company in India.

Cook hinted that Apple was helped by its newly launched online store.

Apple posted revenue of $64.7 billion in the September quarter.

Apple recently launched its online store in India, and apparently the business has been brisk. As it announced the results for its September quarter the company's fourth-quarter it highlighted the strong business it is doing in India. In a call with investors, Apple CEO Tim Cook specifically signalled out India and said that the company posted record sales here in the latest quarter.

"Geographically, we set September quarter records in the Americas, Europe and the rest of Asia Pacific. We also set a September quarter record in India, thanks in part to a very strong reception to this quarter's launch of our online store in the country," said Cook.

Apple, just like other companies, did not break out what this record in India means in terms of sale numbers. But market analysts agree that Apple is doing good business in India. A day ago Counterpoint research highlighted that Apple had surpassed OnePlus to become the top premium phone company in India.

"Apple led the premium segment (>INR 30,000 or $400) surpassing OnePlus even before its flagship launch, driven by strong demand for its iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 11. Its upcoming flagship iPhone 12 will further strengthen its position in the coming quarter," the note by Counterpoint had said.

Apple on Thursday night revealed its quarterly earnings for the September quarter. It posted a revenue of $64.7 billion. Though, looking through the sale numbers revealed some interesting patterns. It seems that the COVID-19 lockdowns across all regions and countries saw Apple taking a hit on the sale of the iPhone. Compared to previous years, this time new iPhones came late. Year-on-year Apple saw some decline in the iPhone sale. Its total iPhone sale for the fourth quarter this year was $26.44 billion, down from $33.36 billion a year ago.

But at the same time, it seems COVID-19 helped the company with other products as people transitioned to work from home and live locked within home life. The sale of Mac computers was up to $9.03 billion, an increase from the $6.99 billion a year ago. Then the iPad too found favour with customers. The iPad sales reached $6.8 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $4.66 billion a year ago.

As far as India is concerned, Apple is now gearing up to sale the iPhone 12 here. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro go on sale in India from today. The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be on sale in India from November 13.