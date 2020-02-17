Apple sold more iPhones in India since October 2019, beating OnePlus and Samsung

Highlights Apple led the Q4 2019 in India according to IDC.

The iPhone 11 at a lower launch price helped Apple's cause.

Apple also reduced the prices on the iPhone XR and older models.

It has been a while since OnePlus has dominated the premium smartphone space with its value of money yet feature-rich smartphones, and no other company has been able to beat the Shenzhen-based phone maker. However, Apple managed to do it in the last quarter, succeeding both OnePlus and Samsung in the premium smartphone space, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC). Most of it is said to depend on the new iPhone 11.

The IDC data states that Apple managed to sell more phones in the premium smartphone space since October 2019 than any other company. Based on its popular iPhone models, Apple managed to gain a striking market share of 75.6 per cent, which is said to be a mega gain for the company after a slow first half in 2019. Most of the high sales number can be attributed to the reduced pricing of the old iPhone models as well as the more affordable iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 launched at a lower price in India than its predecessor and that helped Apple sell more of the new model during the festive seasons. The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900, which is a much lower price than the launch price of the iPhone XR in 2018. The iPhone XR also helped Apple's cause as it got massive price cuts during the festive season. The iPhone XR reached prices as low as Rs 36,000 on Flipkart and Amazon on the festive sales.

Apple also dropped prices on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, thereby making it more accessible to the consumers looking for a midrange smartphone under Rs 30,000.

The IDC report says that Apple also performed well with its wearables. The Apple Watch Series 3 got a price reduction that increased it sales whereas the AirPods also did well for the company. The iPad 2018 model also did well in the tablet segment for Apple.

While Apple ended 2019 on a high note, the start to 2020 might be weaker as Samsung has just announced its new Galaxy S20 series phones as well as the foldable Galaxy Z Flip. However, Apple is rumoured to announce a new affordable iPhone model that will replace the ageing iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in developing markets. Expected to be called the iPhone 9, it will get the latest iPhone 11 specifications but carry the old design of the iPhone 8.