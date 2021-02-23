Apple sold more phones than Samsung in a single quarter for the first time since 2016

Highlights Apple sold 80 million iPhones globally in Q4, as per Gartner data.

Apple overtook Samsung to become the largest smartphone player in a single quarter.

In 2020, Apple saw a growth of 3.3 per cent.

With a massive boost from the new iPhone 12 series, Apple may have pulled a surprise for Samsung. According to Gartner market research firm, Apple sold more devices than Samsung for the first time in a single quarter since 2016. This means right from the time when Apple launched the iPhone 7 series, Samsung was ahead of Apple and selling more units.

The research firm also claimed that the global sales of smartphones to end users declined by 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020. It claimed that smartphone sales declined by 12.5 per cent in 2020.

According to Gartner's data, Apple had over 20 per cent market share in terms of phones sold in the fourth quarter, while Samsung was at 16.2 per cent. Other manufacturers that were among the top players included Xiaomi with over 11 per cent market share and Oppo and Huawei with around 9 per cent market share each.

The report points out that the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 series launch helped the company get to double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. Notably, the last time Apple achieved this feat was in the fourth quarter of 2016.

In terms of overall phones sold, Samsung leads the way with an 18.8 per cent market share while Apple had a 14.8 per cent market share in 2020.



Gartner research report added that Samsung saw a decline of 14.6 per cent in 2020 in terms of units sold. The South Korean giant faced tough competition from the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.

The report said that only Apple and Xiaomi were the two smartphone brands that saw growth in 2020.

"The sales of more 5G smartphones and lower-to-mid-tier smartphones minimized the market decline in the fourth quarter of 2020," said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.

"Even as consumers remained cautious in their spending and held off on some discretionary purchases, 5G smartphones and pro-camera features encouraged some end users to purchase new smartphones or upgrade their current smartphones in the quarter," he added.