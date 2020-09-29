Apple still not convinced enough to take Fortnite back

Highlights The battle between Apple and Epic Games does not seem to end anytime soon.

The battle between Apple and Epic Games does not seem to end anytime soon. As per the latest developments, Epic Games has reportedly failed to convince a US judge to ask Apple to take Fortnite back in the App Store.

As per an AFP report, US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers was not convinced enough by Epic Games order Apple to let Fortnite stay in the App Store. She advised both the companies Apple and Epic Games to request a jury to hear their case.

Apple and Epic Games got into a major tiff after the former came up with its own payments system that does not comply with the App Store's guidelines. As a result of which, Apple had removed Epic Games' popular mobile game Fortnite from its platform. Since then Epic has tried various ways to reinstate its game on the App Store but nothing seems to have worked in its favor.

Notably, Apple wants its developers to use the Apple payment system. This means that Apple takes its cut. It does not allow its users to download any app from third-party app stores. Google also has similar rules, it takes its cut but allows users to download from other online platforms.

Google has recently confirmed that it will make it easier for the developers to comply with the Play Store guidelines. "In response to that feedback, we will be making changes in Android 12 (next year's Android release) to make it even easier for people to use other app stores on their devices while being careful not to compromise the safety measures Android has in place. We are designing all this now and look forward to sharing more in the future" 9to5 quoted Google as saying.