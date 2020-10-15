Apple stops selling iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max after iPhone 12 launch

Highlights Apple unveiled four new iPhones in a virtual event on October 13.

Apple discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max and reduced the prices of its older iPhones.

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro are still available on Amazon, Flipkart.

Apple unveiled four new iPhones in a virtual event on October 13. The four iPhones include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However soon after the launch, Apple discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max and reduced the prices of its older iPhones including iPhone XR, iPhone SE, and iPhone 11.

Apple is no longer selling the top-of-the-line models including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max that was launched in 2019 along with iPhone 11. To refresh your memory, Apple first introduced a triple camera setup with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, now if you check the official Apple website, you would not find the listings of iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max even in India

Earlier this year, Apple had stopped selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus after it launched the affordable iPhone SE 2020. Interestingly, the SE resembles the iPhone 8 but has the insides of the iPhone 11. Apple thought it would be best to remove the older iPhones now that the new phones are here.

However, even if Apple has officially stopped selling the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, you can still buy it. You can buy these discontinued models at Amazon India website, Flipkart and it is also available at some of the Apple retail stores. Currently, the iPhone 11 Pro is available for Rs 96,900 for the base variant on Amazon whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Rs. 99,100. The prices are a bit higher at Flipkart. So the iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,600 and the 11 Pro Max is available for Rs. 1,17,100 on Flipkart.The e-commerce platforms might sell these models at discounted prices during the Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

But before you head out to buy the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max, have a look at the prices of iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max in India. The iPhone 12 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,000 in India whereas the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,000. There is not much of a difference in the prices of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro so if you are willing to spend over a lakh on your phone, it's better you opt for the one with the latest Apple technology.