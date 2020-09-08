Apple tipped to announce iPhone 12, Watch Series 6 launch date this week

Highlights Apple is said to announce the launch date of the iPhone 12 this week.

The iPhone 12 could come in four sizes.

The iPhone 12 could also feature an iPhone X-like design.

It appears Apple is finally close to launching its next flagship, iPhone 12 series of phones. The latest reports claim the tech giant will announce the date for the keynote event where the new phones are said to be announced sometime later this week.

The information comes courtesy of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who took to Twitter to claim that he is expecting an official update from Apple on the upcoming event for the iPhone 12 series and Apple Watch Series 6. Gurman further went on to add that he believes the iPhone 12 event announcement could be made on September 8 -- some time today.

It is interesting to note that this claim coincides with Apple scheduling a press release for Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST. There had previously been a claim by Jon Prosser who had previously said that the new iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6 would launch via a press release in the week of September 7.

Previous reports have claimed the iPhone 12 could come in four models spread across three different sizes. As per reports, there will be a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, while the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch phones will be the 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Previously, all four phones have been tipped to sport the same iPhone X like design, with an all-screen display and a notch to house the Face ID mechanism. The iPhone 12 is expected to get 120Hz ProMotion display, however, this feature is being tipped to be exclusive to the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro phones. Reports claim that the ProMotion screens will feature dynamic refresh rate switching allowing them to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the task at hand.

iPhone 12 is also said to feature updated autofocus than previous models. The camera improvements will also ensure better subject detection and slow-motion performance under low light. There is also expected to be a telephoto zoom upgrade from 2x to 3x optical zoom.