Apple tipped to replace iPad mini with a new foldable iPhone: All you need to know

There have been quite a few interesting reports about Apple's long rumoured foldable phone, and now there's a new report which suggests the company could be looking to finally bring a foldable phone to the market, but at the cost of the iPad mini.

As per the latest report, Apple's new foldable iPhone will be a cross between the iPhone and the iPad mini. The report interestingly is also in line with previous ones that have claimed Apple's first foldable iPhone would be more of a foldable iPad and will run iPadOS.

Previous reports have said that Apple's foldable iPhone will come with a design which when opened will have a single continuous display, and won't have two separate display panels, even though that could be the case.

The report goes on to add that the company's first foldable iPhone is expected to bring at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, this device won't come cheap, with the base model for Apple's foldable phone said to cost $1,499. But while information about this device has started to surface on the web, it will be prudent to note the report claims the phone is not anywhere close to actually being launched and will be unveiled in November 2022.

However, the speed at which Apple has been launching products lately, we won't put it past them to launch the foldable iPhone sooner than this mentioned date. In fact, Apple just launched new Apple Silicon-based Macs at an event last night where it announced a new Mac mini, a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

The three devices use the M1 chip from the Apple Silicon family which the company claims uses up to 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU to achieve 11 trillion operations. The powerful 8-core CPU performs up to 3.5x faster than the previous generation processors and up to 5x faster GPU performance. Interestingly, Apple says the new MacBook Air features the best battery life on a MacBook Air to date, as it promises up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback.

In comparison, the new MacBook Pro which also runs the same processor is promised to deliver "best-in-class" security with the Secure Enclave in M1 and Touch ID. It also features two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support to connect to more peripherals than ever, including Apple's Pro Display XDR in full 6K resolution.