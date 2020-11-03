Apple to announce 'one more thing' at November 10 event, likely to launch first Apple Silicon-based Macs

Highlights Apple has announced a new launch event for November 10.

It has been a while since Tim Cook and co unveiled the Apple Silicon as a powerful range of chips that will be at the heart of Macs in the future. At the time, the company had said that it would take it about two years to begin the transition towards equipping all its Macs with Apple Silicon chips, with the first ones being made available towards the end of this year.

And now it appears Apple is ready to keep its word, as it has announced a launch event for "one more thing" on November 10. The company has started sending out invites for this virtual event but hasn't clarified what this event could be about. However, the expectation is that the launch event would see the company announce a new Mac with Apple Silicon inside.

The news about the launch comes after a report earlier yesterday about Apple working on a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro equipped with Apple silicon chips.

To remind our readers, this new family of SoCs is built on the same architecture that is currently being used for ARM-based chips that run iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, and other Apple devices. For the end-user, Apple promises that the use of in-house Apple Silicon chipsets will help the company bring access to technologies such as the Neural Engine to Macs.

Apple has previously claimed that these new chips working in tandem with macOS Big Sur will "give the Mac industry-leading performance per watt and higher performance GPUs  enabling app developers to write even more powerful pro apps and high-end games."

Further, this move to Apple Silicon range of chipsets for Macs will also help it better optimise its existing apps to provide not just better performance, but also improved ease of use across its range of products and their operating systems. This is because the new range of Macs with Apple chips on-board will be able to natively run iPhone and iPad apps, all thanks to a shared architecture between them.

While Apple hasn't revealed any specifics on the CPU or the GPU, it has, however, demoed the chipsets earlier this year, where it showed the Apple Silicon-based Macs running a number of CPU and GPU intensive apps.