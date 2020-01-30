Apple to launch AirTags, new iPad, refreshed MacBook Air, headphones and 4.7-inch iPhone in first half of 2020

Highlights Apple is said to launch a new 4.7-inch iPhone in 2020

The tech giant is also said to launch new MacBook Pro and Air this year

There could also be new Apple headphones launched by the company in 2020

The first half of 2020 could turn out to be a busy one for Apple. Or at least that's what the latest reports claim. As per a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could be looking at a busy period up ahead as the company is reportedly planning to release its rumoured Tag trackers, a new high-end set of headphones, an updated iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and a MacBook Air too.

Over and above this, the company is also being said to launch a 4.7-inch LCD iPhone and a new wireless charger alongside it. Interestingly, all these products are being tipped to be launched before the end of the first half of 2020.

"We forecast that Apple's major new hardware products in 1H20 include the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro/Air, smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone," wrote Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities.If Apple does indeed end up launching all these products, it would definitely shake up the market.

Of the products, the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone is arguably one of the most interesting ones. Over the last few weeks, Apple has been rumoured to soon launch this low-cost iPhone bearing a similar design to that which we saw on the iPhone 8.

Apart from the 4.7-inch display, the new iPhone will also house a Touch ID Home button but with a faster A13 chipset and 3GB of RAM. Previously, reports have claimed the device could be launched by the end of March, with pricing predicted to start at around $399 in the United States.

There's also the MacBook Pro, the refreshed MacBook Air refresh. While Kuo hasn't disclosed any details about the two in the note, we've read reports suggesting that a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor switch-based Magic Keyboard will launch in the first half of 2020.

Other than this, there's no information on the wireless charging mat, high-end headphones and iPad Pro refresh. There's also little information on the headphones, with Kuo only claiming they will support Bluetooth.