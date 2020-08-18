Apple to remove Epic's developer account if they don't comply with guidelines

Highlights Epic Games has said Apple is threatening to remove its developer account from the Apple Developer program

Apple in a fresh statement has said that if Epic Games complies with Apples guidelines it wont be removed.

Apple and Google removed Epic Games popular game Fortnite from App Store and Play Store earlier this week.

The war between Apple and Epic Games doesn't seem to end anytime soon. The game developer in a recent statement had alleged that Apple is threatening to remove its developer account from the Apple Developer program and had asked the court for a restraining order. However, Apple in a fresh statement has said that if Epic Games complies with Apple's guidelines it won't be removed.

Sharing details about Apple's new order, Epic tweeted from its official account saying, "Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has informed Epic that on Friday, August 28 Apple will terminate all our developer accounts and cut Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools. We are asking the court to stop this retaliation."

Reacting to Epic's fresh claims, Apple said that it will not put Epic's business interests ahead of their guidelines and also said that the app would not be removed from the stores if Epic complies with their developers' guidelines. "The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users and a great business opportunity for all developers. Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store, growing into a multibillion-dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world. We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and its apps on the Store. The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers. We won't make an exception for Epic because we don't think it's right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers," Apple said in a statement to the Verge.

Epic had alleged that Apple has not only removed Fortnite from the App Store, but it is also attacking Epic's entire business in unrelated areas. For the unversed, both Apple and Google removed Epic Games' popular game Fortnite from App Store and Play Store after the developer rolled out a new update for Fortnite that would let users pay directly to the developer for Fortnite's in-app purchases. However, this violated Apple's longstanding policy that apps must make billing possible only through Apple and pay the company 30 percent of the total revenue earned. Apple was the first to kick the game out of the App Store followed by Google.