Apple TV is coming to Google TV, Android TV devices soon

Apple TV app became available on several platforms right after the Apple TV Plus streaming service was launched. The goal was to popularise the service as Apple had just stepped into the streaming battle. Most televisions and streaming devices now support Apple TV+ service, either via the website or the app. The Apple TV app is soon coming to Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV early in 2021.

The biggest rivalry in tech, which is between Google and Apple, is nearly solved with the two companies launching and supporting each other's services and platforms. Bringing the Apple TV app for Google TV surely marks another milestone into this resolving, giving customers more options on their devices. The Chromecast with Google TV is the latest streaming stick from Google that is available in the US currently. Apple TV+ service (and its app) is, however, available in several countries.

The Apple TV app will work on Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV similar to how it does on other platforms, such as Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Samsung's smart televisions. The app features a catalogue of all Apple TV+ content, including original programming, documentaries, and movies. The app will also have the same interface for Google's streaming services. The content of Apple TV+ streaming service will also be integrated into Google TV's curation and aggregation system that suggests programmes to watch based on interests.

Not just the streaming content, users of Chromecast with Google TV will be able to access their iTunes library of purchased movies and TV shows, along with Apple TV channels that they have a subscription for. Alongside the Chromecast with Google TV, Google's Android TV operating system that a large number of smart televisions are powered by will also be eligible for all services offered by the Apple TV app. In India, smart televisions from brands such as OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, TCL, Vu, and Kodak among others come running Android TV software that will support the Apple TV app soon.

Google is not telling us an exact date to expect the Apple TV app on Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV-powered devices but it has promised the app should arrive early next year. Apple TV app will be rolled out for Google TV first, followed by a release for Android TV devices.

This comes as a welcome move that Apple and Google have collectively taken to end their disputes and bring a better experience for their customers. Previously, Google Assistant gained support for Apple Music on Nest and Home speakers, allowing the users of smart speakers to play songs and radio stations on Apple Music. Apple Music services are also available on Amazon Alexa, so the integration of Apple's services is getting wider than before. Of course, there are some caveats in availing these services on other platforms. For example, Apple Music app is not available on Fire TV Stick and Android TV platforms.