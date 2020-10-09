Apple TV Plus extends free trial subscriptions till February 2021

Highlights Apple TV Plus has extended its free trial membership for 3 months till February 2021.

Monthly users whose subscription starts before November 1, 2020, will also be given a credit of $4.99 or Rs 365 (roughly).

Users will still get a year of free subscription to Apple TV Plus if they purchase a new Apple device.

The pandemic is far from over and as the consumption of OTT channels is at an all-time high, there is some good news for Apple TV Plus users. Apple has extended the duration for Apple TV Plus free trial membership till the end of January 2021 for users whose free trials were going to end on November 1, 2020. The free trial for Apple TV Plus came with the purchase of a new Apple product last year and was set to expire in November 2020. Now, it has been extended till February 2021.

The yearly subscriber extension applies to people who subscribed to Apple TV Plus services before January 31, 2020, TechCrunch reported.



Further, monthly users whose subscription starts before November 1, 2020, will also be given a credit of $4.99, which is roughly Rs 365 for November, December, and January 2021. Users will be notified when they receive the credit through emails.

Users who did not purchase any Apple device and subscribed to Apple TV Plus in the above mentioned time will also get a 3-month extension of free membership to the service, after which they will be charged.

Users will still get a year of free subscription to Apple TV Plus if they purchase a new Apple device. The Apple TV Plus service is available to users on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and on tv.apple.com

As per a report by Bloomberg, by February 2020, Apple TV Plus had more than 10 million subscribers, but only about half of those subscribers used the service. It is also not clear how many were paid subscribers and how many were using the service as part of the free plan. Apple TV Plus reportedly has 114 Total award nominations for Apple Originals with 35 wins.

Last month, Apple launched its new subscription bundle at the Apple Time Flies event. The Apple One services are combined in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, and iCloud. In India, the Apple One individual plan costs Rs 165 and the family plan costs Rs 365.



