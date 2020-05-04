Apple updates 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard, starts at Rs 1,22,990

Highlights Apple has updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro now features 10th-gen Intel processors.

it comes with support for up to 4TB SSD storage.

Apple is doubling down on its latest Magic Keyboard with its implementation to now on the MacBook range. Apple is updating the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Magic Keyboard, along with improvements on the performance front with the latest 10th-generation Intel processors. Not much has changed with the 2020 edition of 13-inch MacBook Pro, but at least the infamous butterfly keyboard has officially been killed for good. The 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,22,990 in India and $1,299 (roughly Rs 98,300) in the US. The orders are now live in the US.

The butterfly mechanism keyboard caused Apple to face countless criticism, which included flak from some revered users of MacBook Pro. Apple began phasing out the butterfly keyboard last year with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, followed by the 2019 version of MacBook Air. The Magic Keyboard has also been launched for the latest iPad Pro models, along with support for trackpad in the iPadOS 13.4. The entire MacBook line-up has bid goodbye to the butterfly mechanism keyboard now.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro now has 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speed of up to 4.1GHz. Apple says the refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro will offer performance 2.8 times better than the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with a dual-core processor. It also comes with the new Intel Iris graphics that is claimed to offer 6K resolution on the Pro Display XDR when connected. The standard version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 16GB of 3733MHz memory while the top variant can be customised with a 32GB RAM option. The base model also has 256GB SSD, which is said to offer the sequential read speeds of up to 3.0GB/s. The top variant has 4TB SSD storage.

Much like the other members in the MacBook Pro family, the refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with the same Thunderbolt 3, USB-C ports and a headphone jack. The Touch Bar is retained with significantly no improvements, alongside the Esc key and the Touch ID fingerprint authentication sensor. The 13-inch Retina display has a maximum brightness of 500 nits, supported by the True Tone technology. The speakers are also nearly the same with the wide-stereo sound output on the 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2020. Apple's T2 security chip is what powers the security ecosystem on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro model, as well.