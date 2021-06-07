Apple updates leadership website to show Memojis for Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, other executives ahead of WWDC

Highlights Apple has updated its leadership page to change executive's photos with their Memojis.

Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, Craig Federighi, and Katherine Adams are among the leaders with new avatars.

Apple's hinting at new upgrades coming to the Messages app in iOS 15.

Apple WWDC is happening later tonight, but ahead of that, Apple is showing off some quirks. Apple has updated its leadership website to replace the headshots with peppy Memoji avatars. Apple CEO Tim Cook's profile shows a Memoji wearing glasses and has silver hair, while Eddy Cue is in a Memoji avatar that is grinning. Other Apple executives, such as Craig Federighi and Katherine Adams, too have their own Memojis now featured on the leadership website. Apple will unveil iOS 15 during the event and this new version will likely bring big upgrades to the Messages app, which is where you will mostly use the Memojis.

The revamp of the profiles of Apple's leaders did not happen for the first time. Back in 2018, Apple updated the leadership page to show Memoji-based avatars of its executives to tease the launch of Memojis on the iPhone X. It also coincided with World Emoji Day. But that avatar change was a bit different. Apple replaced just the faces of its executives in photos with their corresponding Memojis, leaving out the rest of the body in place. This time, the Memojis show nothing except the head against a black background.

This new move is meant to bring some excitement around Memojis that has become important to Apple's messaging ecosystem. The Messages app lets you send different kinds of Memojis, including those with animal characters and short videos with facial movements. With iOS 15, Apple will bring more features to the Messages app, and some of these features will improve Memojis in a way that will make chatting a lot more fun and better. Apple really wants to push its services across platforms, even with a rigour that would urge iPhone or Mac users to ditch other platforms. Apple's iMessage goes up against apps such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and Android's RCS messaging, among others.

At this year's WWDC, Apple is also expected to launch the new MacBook Pro models with an updated M1X chipset and a better design that will be inclusive of HDMI and SD card ports. We will find out what Apple has in store for us at the WWDC keynote event that is taking place at 10.30 pm IST on Monday, June 7. We will be covering the event live, so stay tuned.