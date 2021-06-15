Apple Watch 7 to get faster processor but may not come with blood sugar sensor

Highlights Apple Watch 7 is one of the rumoured products that Apple might launch this year.

Apple Watch 7 is one of the rumoured products that Apple might launch this year. Other products that are rumoured to hit the markets this year include iPhone 13 series, iPad mini 6, iPad Pro and a new Mac that could also be on its way. Although Apple has not made any official announcements about the upcoming launches, several leaks and reports have confirmed the existence of these products.

Now coming to the Apple Watch, the Cupertino-giant had launched the affordable Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch 6 with no major overhauls. However, this year the purported Apple Watch 7 might come with a different design, which is in sync with the boxy design of the iPhone 12. Tipster Jon Prosser had leaked the images of the Apple Watch 7 on his YouTube channel. However, along with the new design the watch is also expected to be heavier because of its all-metal body.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now reported that Apple is all set to refresh the line with the Apple Watch 7. He revealed that the watch will be equipped with a faster processor and improved wireless connectivity.

"The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is planning to refresh the line this year -- with a model likely dubbed the Apple Watch Series 7 -- by adding a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity and an updated screen, according to people with knowledge of the plans.For this year's model, Apple has tested thinner display borders and a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover. The new Watch is likely to be slightly thicker overall, but not in a way that's noticeable to the user," he said in the report.

While there are major changes in the design, Apple might drop some biometric sensors that the watch was rumoured to come with. The most important feature the watch was rumoured to come with was a blood sugar sensor, which basically keeps a tab of your blood sugar levels. The sensor along with the body temperature sensor will not be included in this year's Apple Watch. The Cupertino giant might launch an Apple Watch in 2022 with both these features included.

Nonetheless, the Apple Watch 7 might come with Touch-ID based fingerprint scanner. Currently, the watch gets unlocked the moment you put it on and in some cases, people also use the Face ID to unlock the watch. Don't know exactly how Apple plans to implement this feature.