Apple Watch Series 4 turns messiah for a user with undetected heart condition

There is something excessively good about the Apple devices, they might be the most expensive one in the market but when it comes to serving their customers, they deliver the best results. For instance, the Apple Watch apart from being the most efficient one in the market has also some life-saving features that often save users from serious medical conditions.

Although a customer might think several times before picking up a smartwatch for over Rs 40,000, the end results might surprise him pleasantly. The tales of Apple Watch saving the lives of users suffering from heart-related ailments is not something unheard of as there have been many incidents in the past and there will be many in the future too. So here's yet another story of how Apple Watch saved the life of a 30-year-old user based in Malaysia, who did not have an inkling about what's in store for him.

Farhat Haniff, a 30-year-old Kuala Lumpur-based restaurateur and a freelance architect brought home the sleek and appealing Apple Watch Series 4 but had no idea that a mere watch is going to prove a saviour for him soon. During one of his trips from Langkawi, Haniff was alerted about an elevated heart rate by his Apple Watch. The alert, however, fell into deaf ear as Haniff thought it is due to stress caused by travelling as he had a rather rough flight.

The Watch continued sending him alerts even after he landed. They kept bugging him even when he was resting and watching TV at his home. Tired of the persistent alerts, Haniff reset the device but the alerts just did not stop popping up. For the unversed, the Apple Watch alerts a user when his heart rate goes above 120 beats per minute even when he is not exercising or exerting himself in any which way.

The constant alerts drove Haniff to the doctor, where he had to go undergo several blood tests and an electrocardiogram (ECG). The results revealed that he was suffering from ectopic rhythm an irregular heart rhythm due to a premature heartbeat. If the condition persists for a long time, the patient is likely to suffer from an underlying condition leading to a chemical imbalance, heart disease and can also cause an injury to heart muscles which in the worst-case scenario can turn fatal.

And this was certainly not the first time the Apple Watch turned a life-saver. In February 2019, an Apple Watch Series 4 user fell in the bathroom and lost consciousness. The Watch automatically called for emergency help and the user was quickly admitted to a hospital. Interestingly, the Series 4 has a fall detection feature that can help get emergency services. The fall detector feature works when an Apple Watch users fall hard on the floor and it gets automatically gets enabled for users above 60 years. For people below 60, the feature needs to be enabled manually.

So next time you crib about the high pricing remember the great deeds that it can do!