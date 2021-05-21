Apple Watch Series 7 tipped to sport a new design with flat edges, multiple colour options

Highlights Apple Watch Series 7 is speculated to sport flat edges.

It might carry the same screen size as Watch Series 6.

The upcoming Apple smartwatch might feature a green colour option, among others.

Apple fans have been waiting for the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 7 scheduled for later this year. The anticipation of the smart wearable is so high that numerous leaks and rumours have already surrounded it online. New ones show us much about what Apple could be bringing soon.

As per new renders, the Watch Series 7 is speculated to come with a completely new design with flat edges, similar to what was seen on the iPhone 12 series. Interestingly, Apple could also be looking to bring multiple colour options on the new model, including a special green shade.

Noted tipster Jon Prosser has shared the new details about the Apple Watch Series 7. In a video posted on YouTube, Prosser said that these renders of the new Apple Watch are based on the real images and CAD file he sourced from people familiar with the development. Concept artist Ian Zelbo has created these renders of the smartwatch.

Among the changes expected to feature on Apple Watch Series 7, the major one is the introduction of flat edges instead of rounded ones, as seen in the previous iterations of the Apple Watch. Prosser mentioned in the video that Apple tested some smaller bezels and larger display areas for the Watch Series 7 but that it might come out with a similar screen size as its predecessor.

Prosser reiterated an earlier prediction by Ming-Chi Kuo for the Apple Watch Series 7 that now seems to be in line with everything that the leaks suggest to Prosser. A redesigned Apple Watch was predicted to be on the cards, and the latest leaks by Prosser might be the confirmation we needed.

Even then, he clears that he did not receive any codename details for the model, and hence the leaked model could also be the Apple Watch Series 8 and not the Series 7. That, however, is not likely to be the case.

IN addition to the design, Apple is also rumoured to bring multiple colour options for the Apple Watch Series 7. The highlight among these will possibly be a green colour shade.

Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be launched in September this year. If the speculations turn out to be true, this will be the first time that Apple will bring a new design on its Watch lineup since the Apple Watch Series 4 launched back in 2018.