Apple Watch will now notify users about their cardio fitness levels

Highlights Apple has officially released watchOS 7.2 alongside the iOS 14.3.

With iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple Watch users can view their cardio fitness level in the Health app on iPhone.

Apple Watch users can access the cardio fitness section in the Health app on their iPhone.

Apple has officially released watchOS 7.2 alongside the iOS 14.3. The new watch update has brought along interesting features for the Apple Watch. One of the most talked-about features that Apple has rolled out is the new Cardio fitness features, which tracks the cardio levels of a user and notifies the user when it is alarmingly low. Apple Watch is known for its accuracy and is the best smartwatch money can buy in the market currently.

"With iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple Watch users can view their cardio fitness level in the Health app on iPhone, and receive a notification on Apple Watch if it falls within the low range. Breakthrough technology released in watchOS 7 allows Apple Watch to easily measure low cardio fitness, and today cardio fitness notifications empower users to be more active for dramatic long-term health benefits," Apple said in a blog.

Apple in its blog mentioned that it already monitors average and higher levels of VO2 max during vigorous outdoor walks, runs, or hikes With the rollout of the enhanced cardio feature, the Apple Watch will monitor the lower levels using the optical heart sensor, GPS, and the accelerometer. The watchOS 7 lets Apple Watch take cardio fitness measurements as users walk throughout the day, whether or not they are tracking a workout. In other cases, direct measurement of VO2 requires a rigorous clinical test with specialized equipment that is not accessible to most people. The new update lets Apple Watch measure VO2 max for users with low cardio fitness.

Talking about bringing a new feature to Apple Watch, Jeff Williams, Apple chief COO said, "Cardio fitness is increasingly recognized as a powerful predictor of overall health, and with today's update to watchOS 7, we are making it even more accessible to more people. Using its advanced sensors, Apple Watch now brings estimation of low cardio fitness levels from clinics directly to a user's wrist, so people have more insight into how they can improve their long-term health through daily activity."

Apple Watch users can access the cardio fitness section in the Health app on their iPhone. However, before using the feature, a user is required to first update his iPhone to iOS14.3 and watch to watchOS 7. Upon updating their devices, users can check whether their cardio levels are high, low, average, or below average. They can also monitor how their fitness levels have changed over the weeks, months.

In order to receive constant updates about their cardio levels, users can turn on cardio fitness notifications in the health app on their iPhone.